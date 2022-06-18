Robotic-assisted surgeries better treatment for urological cancer patients, says expert

Commenting on the use of robotic surgery in treating urologic cancer, Dr. Shafiq Ahmed, Consultant, Urology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi, said, "With the advancement of medical technology, today there are many treatment options available for kidney problems. Robots have played a major role in the treatment of patients suffering from prostate cancer, kidney cancer and bladder cancer. With robotic surgery the result and outcomes are better than conventional mobility and it will undoubtedly improve the technology's use for the benefit of patients."

“Robotic surgeries have shown promising results with the advancement of healthcare technologies. Surgical robotic systems and a wide range of surgical procedures are now widely available throughout the world, including India. With a greater emphasis on standardising robotic surgical procedure, it is critical to raise patient awareness of the benefits of a robotic surgical approach for urologic cancers. In the coming years, the scope and implementation of this treatment modality are likely to be the most preferred treatment option.”