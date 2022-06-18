Robotic-assisted surgeries better treatment for urological cancer patients, says expert

Srinagar, June 18: Robotic-assisted surgeries can be the better treatment option for patients with urological cancer, a medical expert said.
Commenting on the use of robotic surgery in treating urologic cancer, Dr. Shafiq Ahmed, Consultant, Urology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi, said, "With the advancement of medical technology, today there are many treatment options available for kidney problems. Robots have played a major role in the treatment of patients suffering from prostate cancer, kidney cancer and bladder cancer. With robotic surgery the result and outcomes are better than conventional mobility and it will undoubtedly improve the technology's use for the benefit of patients."
“Robotic surgeries have shown promising results with the advancement of healthcare technologies. Surgical robotic systems and a wide range of surgical procedures are now widely available throughout the world, including India. With a greater emphasis on standardising robotic surgical procedure, it is critical to raise patient awareness of the benefits of a robotic surgical approach for urologic cancers. In the coming years, the scope and implementation of this treatment modality are likely to be the most preferred treatment option.”
“In the field of urologic oncology, robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) has primarily been used to treat patients with prostate, kidney, and bladder cancer. Robotic technology has enabled urologists to perform minimally invasive surgery using laparoscopic techniques. During a robotic surgery, a surgeon and a dedicated team control the robotic arms from a console while operating through small incisions. A high-definition image of the surgical field is provided by a camera that is inserted through a separate incision.”
In the last decade, the use of robotic techniques in urological cancer surgery has increased dramatically. “The da Vinci Surgical System is the most widely used robotic platform and has led the way in technological innovation. Manipal Hospitals has a robotic and cancer surgery centre of excellence. It has cutting-edge facilities for those with serious health problems who require advanced treatment and surgery,” the hospital said.