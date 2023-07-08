Robust Sanitation facilities in place to ensure eco-friendly pilgrimage: Dr Singla

Anantnag, July 8: Secretary Revenue and Nodal officer, ShriAmarnathjiYatra (SAJY)- 2023 for Pahalgam Axis, DrPiyushSingla on Saturday said that robust sanitation facilities were in place to ensure that SAJY-23 is an eco-friendly pilgrimage.
The Secretary made these remarks on the culmination of his three day foot tour to Holy Cave. He said that the unprecedented resource influx towards sanitation by the Government has reaped rewards and littering and open defecation on the track are all talk of the past.
Dr. Singla, who meticulously assessed the sanitation facilities along the track and in various camps en route, noted that toilet facilities have been strategically placed at regular intervals.
He added that an ample number of dedicated personnel have been deployed to ensure proper maintenance.
The Secretary commended the efforts of sanitation workers, whose hard work has resulted in litter free and open defecation free track.
During his foot tour, Dr. Singla interacted with pilgrims who gave numerous positive remarks regarding the high standards of sanitation maintained throughout the Yatra.
The pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the efforts made to preserve the fragile ecology of Pahalgam, which is recognized as an eco-sensitive zone.
The camp directors at various camps, including Chandanwari, Sheeshnag, Wavbal, and Panchtarni, provided detailed briefings to the Nodal Officer regarding the availability of manpower at their respective camps.
They assured the Nodal Officer that a well-structured schedule has been implemented to ensure cleanliness and create a pleasant pilgrimage experience for the Yatris. They also briefed the Secretary about the waste disposal plan put in place for smooth conduct of Yatra.