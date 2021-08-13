RPG launcher, grenades recovered from Kulgam encounter site, major incident averted: IGP Kashmir

“KulgamEncounterUpdate: After a long time foreign #terrorists used RPG. Besides AK 47 rifle, Rocket launcher & grenades (cells) recovered. A major incident averted. #Congratulations to CRPF, Army & Police, " a police spokesperson tweeted today while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The gunfight broke out yesterday afternoon after militants, police said were two in number and affiliated with the LeT outfit, fired at a BSF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and were later holed up in a nearby building in Malpora locality of Mir Bazar after being chased by the security forces.

Besides the militant killing this morning, two civilians and as many security forces personnel were injured in the gunfight.

Police said that 22 civilians including 12 shopkeepers, six females including an elderly and four non-local laborers were evacuated safely from the building where the encounter broke out.