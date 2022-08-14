Rohit Kansal visits Pulwama, compliments citizens

Pulwama, Aug 13: Over 1,000 school children of various private and government schools presented a mesmerising array as part of the ongoing celebrations of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The students arranged themselves in the colours of the National Flag and made out the words Azadi Ka Amrirt Mahotsav. They also made a special pattern, by seating themselves in a way which depicted “75 years: Azadi ka Amrit Mahautsav” on synthetic turf of the school.
Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Information Departments Rohit Kansal , who is also the mentor secretary of the district was present at the venue
Boys Higher Secondary School Pulwama on the occasion and witnessed the enthusiastic display by the young children. He complimented the vigour and enthusiasm of the participating children and hailed the role of District Administration in making the campaign a success. He said that Har Ghar Tiranga is a people’s movement and community participation is the hallmark of the movement.
Earlier, the Principal Secretary visited Pulwama and interacted with and interacted with students of different schools, locals and various officers.
During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Choudhary briefed the Principal Secretary about the various developmental activities in the districts and the steps taken by the administration in providing an accessible and just grievance redressal system in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner also alluded to the fast pace of various developmental works and made a special mention of the accelerated progress in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Regarding the preparations made by the District Administration for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign the Deputy Commissioner informed that the National Flag is being hoisted on all Govt buildings besides markets places, Bus stops, mandis, sports grounds etc,
He also briefed him about the Mega rallies held in Tral and Pulwama town in which youth and students participated in huge numbers. In addition the tricolor was being hoisted in the whole district in shops and other establishments, especially in the whole market of Pulwama town besides private houses.
A 22 km stretch of the National Highway in Pulwama district was also bedecked with buntings as well as the National Flag.