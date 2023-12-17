Role of private schools can’t be under-estimated : EJAC

Srinagar, Dec 17 : President Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam has expressed s anguish and strong resentment over the alleged stand taken by the Board of School Education (BoSE) by not restoring the facilities to the students enrolled in private schools which have their buildings constructed on non- proprietary land.

In a statement he said that these schools have contributed to the society beyond imagination in terms of education for the past more than three decades. “Their role cannot be underestimated .The government should not follow the iron hand policy for these institutions instead they need encouragement for the commendable services they perform vis a vis the education and the employment,”he said.