Roll back decision regarding apple import : Gani Vakil

File Photo of Peoples Conference vice president Abdul Gani Vakil
Sopore, Sep 13: Senior Peoples Conference and Former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil  today criticised the  Central Government decision to remove additional duties on apples, walnuts and almonds imported from US.

In a statement, he said the  decision of GoI will be another jolt to already debt ridden fruit growers of Kashmir.

“Fruit Industry, including walnut and almond growers are  already grappling with huge losses from past several years because of Covid-19,  turmoil, weather vagaries. And now removing additional duties on these products imported from US will lead to economic distress. Instead of announcing special packages to rehabilitate fruit industry from the losses it has incurred from last many years,” Vaklil said.

He urged the government of India to reconsider its decision immediately .

