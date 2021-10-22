Roshni Act: Mehbooba serves defamation notice to ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik

A notice served to Malik by Advocate Anil Sethi on behalf of Mehbooba said that that Malik had during a recent presser at Raj Bhawan alleged that Mehbooba took benefit of the State Land under The J&K State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, popularly known as the Roshni Act and that on verification, Malik during his stint as J&K Governor, "found the above allegation to be correct".

"By conducting yourself as an ex-Governor of J&K State and making utterances about the benefit being taken by my client under Roshni Act, which are not only false and incorrect, you have defamed my client and have levelled scandalous and serious allegations against her with the sole objective of tarnishing her otherwise politically neat and clean image," the legal notice served to Malik reads.

"It is a fact that my client has never been beneficiary of State land under Roshni Act and has never taken any aforesaid land which now stands quashed/repealed. By making such false utterances, you have tarnished the image of my client and have defamed her and lowered her reputation in the estimation of the public, " it adds.