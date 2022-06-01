Roshni land worth Rs 25 crores retrieved in Anantnag

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsildar Anantnag Umar Gulzar said that as per directions, anti-encroachment drives are being organised in various parts of the Tehsil. He said that the piece of land retrieved is located in close proximity to the town and has been made free of all encumbrances.

The locals appreciated the move, particularly the youth, and requested the authorities to utilise the retrieved land for development of stadium, Public Park, amusement parks etc.

While interacting with the people the ACR and Tehsildar Anantnag said that such drives will continue and appealed to the general public to remove encroachments voluntarily and surrender Roshni land to the authorities.