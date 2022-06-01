Roshni land worth Rs 25 crores retrieved in Anantnag

Anantnag: In compliance to the directions issued by High Court of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, a team comprising of ACR Anantnag and Tehsildar Anantnag today held an anti-encroachment drive in Qasba Bagahat Bangidar near Wazir Bagh Anantnag.
The quantum of land measuring a total of 13 kanals with a market value in excess of Rs 25 crores had been transferred as part of Roshni scheme.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla said that encroachment removal is one of the major focus points of the administration and he is regularly monitoring the progress in this regard.
He said that strict directions have been passed to revenue officials to remove encroachment and act against any illegal constructions. He said that the land retrieved will be used for productive public purposes for the benefit of the common people.
Speaking on the occasion, Tehsildar Anantnag Umar Gulzar said that as per directions, anti-encroachment drives are being organised in various parts of the Tehsil. He said that the piece of land retrieved is located in close proximity to the town and has been made free of all encumbrances.
The locals appreciated the move, particularly the youth, and requested the authorities to utilise the retrieved land for development of stadium, Public Park, amusement parks etc.
While interacting with the people the ACR and Tehsildar Anantnag said that such drives will continue and appealed to the general public to remove encroachments voluntarily and surrender Roshni land to the authorities.