Roshni 'scam': CBI raids nine places in Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar, July 16: The Central Bureau of Investigation Friday conducted searches at nine places in Srinagar, Jammu including at the residences of two former Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir; then Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; then Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar and then Tehsildar, Nazool, Srinagar and the accused(private person/beneficiary) in an on-going investigation of a case.
News agency KNO quoting a CBI statement reported that during the searches conducted so far, incriminating documents including conferment of ownership rights, documents pertaining to several immovable properties located at Srinagar, Jammu, New Delhi; fixed deposits of more than Rs.25 lakh; cash of Rs.2 lakh (approx); keys of 6 bank lockers and a number of bank accounts have been unearthed.
CBI had registered a case on the alleged Roshni Scam on the directions of High Court of J&K.
It was alleged that ownership rights of state land measuring around 7 Kanals 7 Marlas situated at prime location in Srinagar, were conferred arbitrarily on an ineligible applicant at a throw away price, thereby causing huge loss to the State exchequer.
It was further alleged that the land category was also arbitrarily changed by the then public servants who were members of Price Fixation Committee (PFC).