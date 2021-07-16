Roshni 'scam': CBI raids nine places in Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar, July 16: The Central Bureau of Investigation Friday conducted searches at nine places in Srinagar, Jammu including at the residences of two former Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir; then Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; then Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar and then Tehsildar, Nazool, Srinagar and the accused(private person/beneficiary) in an on-going investigation of a case.

News agency KNO quoting a CBI statement reported that during the searches conducted so far, incriminating documents including conferment of ownership rights, documents pertaining to several immovable properties located at Srinagar, Jammu, New Delhi; fixed deposits of more than Rs.25 lakh; cash of Rs.2 lakh (approx); keys of 6 bank lockers and a number of bank accounts have been unearthed.

CBI had registered a case on the alleged Roshni Scam on the directions of High Court of J&K.