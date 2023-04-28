Rotatory Internship | KU to hold counselling session for Foreign Medical Graduates on May 1

The counselling programme will be held at Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), Main Campus, University of Kashmir, from 9.30am to 5pm in two sessions. The candidates figuring in merit list from Serial No. 01 to Serial No 200 shall report at CCPC from 9.30am to 1pm, and the remaining candidates from Serial No. 200 onwards shall report at 1pm onwards to 5pm at the venue.