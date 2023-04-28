Rotatory internship: KU's counselling session for foreign medical graduates on Monday

The counselling programme will be held at Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), Main Campus, University of Kashmir, from 9.30am to 5pm in two sessions. The candidates figuring in merit list from Serial No. 01 to Serial No 200 shall report at CCPC from 9.30am to 1pm, and the remaining candidates from Serial No. 200 onwards shall report at 1pm onwards to 5pm at the venue.

This will be the last and final opportunity for the eligible candidates to finalise their admission and preference, following which no claim for admission or preference shall be entertained by any candidate under any circumstances whatsoever.