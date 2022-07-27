Row ensues over Govt order for repatriation of ReT, Grade II, 3rd teachers

Srinagar, July 26: In a major decision with far-reaching implications, the School Education Department (SED) has ordered for repatriation of all Rehbar e Taleem teachers to their original places of posting forthwith, triggering a wave of chaos among the teachers.
The department said their transfers and deployment were done in violation of the ReT recruitment policy.
However the move has created chaos in the department as hundreds of such teachers were shifted from their original place of posting either on marriage grounds or were adjusted in other schools to overcome the dearth of teaching staff.
However, the fresh order calling for the repatriation of these teachers has left the teachers, particularly females in a dilemma.
The government reads that the Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) scheme was launched in J&K to operationalize the schooling system at the grass root level.
"The teachers (ReT) engaged under the scheme were eligible for regularization as RReT after successful completion of five years of service," the order reads.
The government has further stated that these teachers were converted to Teacher Grade-II, III vide government order in January 2019 and were permanently absorbed in the education department .
"In the said order at clause 3(a) it has been clearly mentioned that the service condition of the teachers-grade, shall be the same as prescribed for the general line teachers," the order reads.
It further stated that it was ordered that they shall not be transferable except on the mutual transfer basis to the post of other Teacher Grade-II, ReT, RReT in exceptional circumstances.
The government has however said that the department has, from time to time, transferred, deployed a number of such teachers temporarily from their original place of posting to other places on one pretext or the other.
"This is against the recruitment policy of the ReT scheme," the order reads.
In view of this, the administrative department has directed both the directors in Kashmir and Jammu division to "immediately" repatriate all such teachers to their original place of postings.
"DDOs concerned shall not draw the salary of such teachers unless they report back to their original place of postings," the government order reads.
The government has further ordered that the teaching staff of clubbed or closed schools shall be posted in "nearby schools" which have low PTR.
"Action taken Report in the matter be submitted to this department by July 29. Disciplinary action will be immediately initiated against the teachers who will fail to comply with the instructions," the order reads.
The order has however created chaos as the department recently deployed hundreds of such teachers, having PG degrees or P.hD, in high and higher secondary schools to overcome the dearth of lecturers and subject specific teachers in these institutions.
Also, hundreds of female teachers were also transferred to other districts and zones on marriage grounds. "But now the department has ordered to repatriate all these teachers to their original place of postings which will create chaos in schools," said a teacher wishing not to be named.
The teachers said shifting teachers from high and higher secondary schools will leave the schools defunct as majority of high and higher secondary schools are managed by Grade II and ReT teachers.
"The decision will directly impact the academics of students in these schools," the teacher said.
Principal Secretary SED, Bishwajit Kumar Singh was not available for his comments on the issue, despite repeated attempts.