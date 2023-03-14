RPHQ Srinagar organise seminar with religious scholars on drug abuse

This was disclosed during a seminar organised by Range Police Hqrs (RPHQ) Srinagar with religious leaders here at Amar Singh College.

Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Prof. Qayoom Hussain was the chief guest while Principal Amar Singh College Dr Bashir Ahmad Rather along with Director Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather were both Guests of Honour.

The programme was organised by all ranks of RPHQ Srinagar under Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar- and it was part of the Civic Action Program of J&K Police.