R.R Swain takes over as 17th DGP of Jammu and Kashmir

On his arrival, R.R Swain was received by senior officers and was presented guard of honour in the PHQ lawns. He also inspected the guard of honour.

A 1991 batch IPS officer R.R Swain before taking over as DGP Jammu and Kashmir remained posted at various important and key positions of Jammu and Police which included SDPO Kothi Bagh, SP Ramban, SP Kargil, SP Poonch, SSP Kathua, SSP Jammu, SSP Srinagar, AIG (P/W) PHQ and DIG Vigilance. In November 2006 Shri Swain went on deputation to Govt of India where he held very prestigious posts. In June 2020, Shri Swain joined the J&K Police as head of the CID wing and today took over the charge of DGP J&K.