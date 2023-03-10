RRIUM organises conference on regimental therapy

Srinagar, Mar 10: Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) Srinagar Friday organised the ‘National Conference on Exploring the Role of Regimental Therapy (Ilaj Bit Tadbeer) in Public Health and Wellness’ under Centre of Excellence project on Ilaj Bit Tadbeer (regimental therapy).
A statement of RRIUM issued here said that Prof Afshar Alam of the Jamia Hamdard New Delhi was the Chief Guest at the event.
Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Nelofar Khan, Vice Chancellor BGSBU Rajouri Prof Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar Prof Qayoom Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora Prof Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo, Secretary Technical Administrative Reforms Inspection and Training Department Dr Abdul Kabeer Dar, DG CCRUM Ministry of Ayush Government of India Prof Asim Ali Khan also attended the function.
Speaking at the inaugural session, they talked about the importance of regimental therapy vis-à-vis development of the healthcare system through the Unani system of medicine.
They congratulated the RRIUM Srinagar for being awarded as the Centre of Excellence project for Illaj Bit Tadbir (regimental therapy).
The conference was aimed to sensitise, train, and create awareness among researchers, academicians, and students in the field of Ilaj Bit Tadbeer (regimental therapy).
The seminar held deliberations on exploring the role of regimental therapies in public health and wellness.
Further the Centre of Excellence in Ilaj Bit Tadbeer (regimental therapy) would promote medical tourism in J&K.