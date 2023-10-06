RRIUM organises medical camp at Hazratbal

Srinagar, Oct 6: A free medical camp was organised by the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM), Srinagar in collaboration with the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora at Hazratbal.
The organisers in a statement said that the camp aimed to provide essential healthcare services to the communities.
The medical camp was organised by 10 healthcare professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, and support staff.
The team included Hakim Mohd. Afsahul Kalam (R.O Unani-RRIUM) – Team Leader, Dr. Arsheed Iqbal (R.O Unani-RRIUM), Dr. Kauser Shah (T.O-RRIUM), Dr. Sana Mobin (PG Scholar-RRIUM) Dr. Tabassum Fatima (Physician from IUST) and Pharmacist and Support Staff.
On the occasion, various medical services such as blood pressure monitoring and basic examinations were done. Educational sessions on hygiene, nutrition and disease prevention were organised for attendees. “Free medication for joint pain, cold and cough, rheumatoid arthritis, insomnia, general weakness, scabies and for other chronic illnesses were distributed to the patient as prescribed by doctors,” the organisers said.
Dr. Arsheed Iqbal RO Unani RRIUM, Srinagar said that the camp received overwhelming response from the public. “Some of the patients who needed further investigation and regimental therapies will be provided free treatment in the hospital (RRIUM, Srinagar) under COE,” he said. He added that plans were made to facilitate follow up care for patients with chronic conditions, ensuring continuity of treatment beyond camp.
Afsahul Kalam RO Unani Team Leader said that, Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Srinagar remains committed to serving the community