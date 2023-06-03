Rs 1.6 Cr special welfare relief sanctioned

Srinagar, June 3: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.6 crore as Special Welfare Relief for NoK of deceased police personnel and SPOs who have passed away while in service.
The amount is sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund and is one among other various welfare measures of Police Headquarters with its endeavor to provide financial assistance to the families of martyr and deceased police personnel and SPOs.
Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for retired Police personnel and their families.