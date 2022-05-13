Rs 2.57 crore sanctioned as welfare relief for 225 serving police personnel

Out of 219 Police personnel rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 14 Police personnel, rupees 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 9 Police personnel and rupees 2 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 04 police personnel for their self treatment or for the treatment of their dependents. Welfare relief of rupees 1.7 lakh has also been sanctioned in favour of 08 Police personnel for the purpose of self treatment or treatment of their dependents.