Rs 2.57 crore sanctioned as welfare relief for 225 serving police personnel

Srinagar, May 13: Continuing with its endeavour to look after the welfare of police personnel, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 2.57 crore welfare loan/relief in favour of 225 serving police personnel.
Vide PHQ Order No. 1652 of 2022, the DGP has sanctioned welfare loan ranging between rupees 1 lakh to 2 lakh in favour of 219 Police personnel for their self treatment or treatment of their dependents, self marriage or for the marriage of their wards and for pursuing higher education of their wards.
Out of 219 Police personnel rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 14 Police personnel, rupees 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 9 Police personnel and rupees 2 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 04 police personnel for their self treatment or for the treatment of their dependents. Welfare relief of rupees 1.7 lakh has also been sanctioned in favour of 08 Police personnel for the purpose of self treatment or treatment of their dependents.