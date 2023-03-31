Rs 3,156 cr in budget 2023-24 for J&K 's agriculture and allied sectors

Srinagar, March 31: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said that Rs 3156 crore have been allocated in Budget 2023-24 to create enabling environment for transforming J&K's agriculture and allied sectors in order to increase farmer income, ensure food security and accelerate UT's economic growth.

A Holistic Agriculture Development plan will be rolled out, with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of Rs 5012 crore over a period of next 5-years, an official statement said.

Quoting an official, the statement said that the novel Initiative will create additional job opportunities to 2,87,910 people in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors besides 18,861 new business enterprises will be created over the period of next five years.

To empower the farmers to store their produce for better returns, Government will create 67000 Metric Ton CA Storage Capacity.

Jammu and Kashmir government is encouraging and aiding private players to set up cold storage (CA) facilities in order to reduce post harvest losses by increasing the shelf life of various agriculture and horticulture products, as well as to address the issue of distressed crop sales by farmers.