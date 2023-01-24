Rs 3.5 lakh fine imposed on erring FBOs

Ganderbal, Jan 24: The Court of Adjudicating Officer, Additional District Magistrate Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah today imposed a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh on Food Business Operators (FBOs) including manufacturers, wholesale dealers and retailers for violating the Sec.51 and 52 of FSS Act-2006.
The fine was imposed on the erring traders (miss branded and sub standard food) during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Ganderbal related to the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, listed before the Adjudicating Officer.