Rs 5.84 crore flood management project rolled out in Baramulla

The much-awaited project, valued at Rs. 5.84 crores, falls under the Flood Management Program (FMP) Phase-II Part-A, with the Irrigation and Flood Control (I & FC) Division Sopore serving as the executing agency.

The initiative aims to safeguard various Nallahs including Nigli, Gundari, Balkul, Frashar, Khursi, and Pohru in the Baramulla district.