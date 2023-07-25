Rs 5.84 crore flood management project rolled out in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 25: In a major relief to the residents of Wagoora and its adjoining village, the Chairperson of District Development Council (DDC), Safeena Beigh, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, laid the foundation stone of a prestigious project titled "Comprehensive Plan for Flood Management Works on River Jhelum and its Tributaries".
The much-awaited project, valued at Rs. 5.84 crores, falls under the Flood Management Program (FMP) Phase-II Part-A, with the Irrigation and Flood Control (I & FC) Division Sopore serving as the executing agency.
The initiative aims to safeguard various Nallahs including Nigli, Gundari, Balkul, Frashar, Khursi, and Pohru in the Baramulla district.
The event was attended by the Incharge Chief Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control, Kashmir, Mohammad Salim Malik, Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Baramulla/Bandipora - Headquarter Sopore, Mohammad Hanieef, along with others.
Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone, Chairperson Safeena Beigh emphasised the significance of the project, describing it as a crucial step towards flood management to protect vulnerable areas of the district.
Safeena Beigh further elaborated that the project encompasses various components, including enhancing the discharge carrying capacity of river Jhelum.
Expressing her commitment to completing the project within the stipulated time frame, Dr. Syed Sehrish, said that the project will fulfill a long-standing demand of the people, given Baramulla's vulnerability to floods. The project's commencement is expected to bring relief to the residents of flood-prone areas.