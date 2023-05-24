Rs 62 lakh special welfare relief sanctioned for families of J&K police personnel

The special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of deceased police personnel SI Mohammad Amin and SI Rajesh Singh, who expired while in service.

Rupees one lakh has been already paid to the NoK of deceased police personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.