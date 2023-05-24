Rs 62 lakh special welfare relief sanctioned for families of J&K police personnel

Srinagar May 24: With an aim to provide financial support to the families of the police personnel who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over rupees 62 lakh as special welfare relief vide different orders of PHQ.
The special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of deceased police personnel SI Mohammad Amin and SI Rajesh Singh, who expired while in service.
Rupees one lakh has been already paid to the NoK of deceased police personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.
Besides this, he has also sanctioned a special welfare relief of Rs 6 lakh in favour of deceased SPO Sukhmeet Sing who expired due to illness during the course of his engagement with the department. The amount has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund of SPOs.
The DGP has also sanctioned Rs one lakh as financial assistance in favour of the wife of martyred constable Madan Lal for the marriage ceremony of her daughter. As a welfare measure, Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure increased help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families.