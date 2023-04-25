RTE Act 2009: Private schools directed to provide free education to children from disadvantaged sections

Srinagar April 25: The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all private unaided schools functioning on state land to provide free education to children from weaker and disadvantaged sections.
As per the official communication addressed to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Kashmir division, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has stated that as per section 12 (1)C of the RTE Act, these schools have the responsibility to dispense and provide free education to such children and admit at least one-fourth (25%) of the total strength of class 1st primary or pre-school education.
"All those private schools functioning on state land are required to compulsorily admit 25 percent of students from weaker sections of their catchment area by properly publicizing the admission," the official document read.
The directorate has asked all the CEOs to furnish the list of private schools functioning on State land.
An official said the directive is aimed at providing access to quality education to all children, irrespective of their socio-economic background.
"It is a step towards creating a more equitable education system that ensures that every child has an equal opportunity to learn and grow and gets opportunity to get Education in top notch private schools of Valley," the official said.
The government has asked all the heads of private schools functioning on state land to comply with this directive.
The Right to Education (RTE) Act-2009 became applicable in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 from the constitution of India and reorganization of J&K into a Union Territory (UT).
The applicability of the Act in J&K has given many hopes to children form weaker sections to get education from top notch private schools which otherwise remain out of bounds for these children.