RTI Movement delegation meets CIC Y K Sinha

“We urged upon the CIC Y K Sinha for conducting massive RTI awareness in J&K by involving local NGOs and theatre groups so that they reach out to the people in remotest areas of J&K. More than 800 Central laws have been extended to J&K post abrogation of Article 370, but there is very meagre awareness about these central laws. RTI Act 2005 is in operation in J&K for almost four years now but, the designated PIOs and appellate authorities are not properly trained to implement and enforce this law with the result there has been a sharp decline in filing of RTI applications. We requested the CIC to address these lacunas and the CIC gave full assurance to take up this issue with Government,” said Dr Raja Muzaffar.

The CIC while interacting with the delegation said that he would take up issues related to filing of online RTI applications, proactive disclosure of information under Section 4 of RTI Act 2005 with authorities. Senior members of J&K RTI Movement Farooq Kuthoo, Dr Mushtaq Khan, Shafiq Mir, Rayees Wathori and others also were part of the delegation.