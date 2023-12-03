RTI Movement observes Disability Day

Srinagar, Dec 3: Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement in association with Koshish (NGO) and Blind Welfare Trust organised a meeting to commemorate the International day for Persons with disabilities in Srinagar.

Former Chief Information Commissioner G R Sufi who was chief guest on the occasion stressed on activists and members of RTI Movement, Blind Welfare Trust to fight for the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He gave Islamic perspective of disability and said that disabled people are actually special which has reference in the Quran. His thoughts were seconded by Moulana Azad Ahmad, a religious scholar and Chairman Iqra Academy Trust Khatir Gund Chadoora.

Dr Raja Muzaffar Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement said that many specially-abled persons were suffering from depression and this has to be taken seriously. He said visually challenged students are facing difficulties while writing exams as they can’t find a scribe.

This issue was raised by some visually challenged students during the programme.

Showkat Ahmad Lone, Chairman J&K Blind Welfare Trust appealed to the Govt to enforce the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act (RPWD Act) in letter and spirit. He said that Kashmiri blind cricket players were not given a proper chance to represent J&K in para cricket tournaments. He appealed LG Manoj Sinha to intervene. He also hailed the efforts of RTI Movement volunteers for hand holding their organisation and blind activists

Dr Rouf Mohiudeen Director Koshish also stressed on advocacy for implementation of RPWD Act. He gave a vote of thanks. Several blind activists, social activists also spoke during the programme.

Former CIC G R Sufi and Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat felicitated several activists and members of Blind Welfare Trust on the occasion and gave away mementos to them.