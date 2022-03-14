Russia-Ukraine Conflict|BJP Govt should thank Congress for absence from UNSC meet: G A Mir

Srinagar, Mar 14: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday said that in the present scenario of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India’s stand of keeping itself absent from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meet was considered timely and diplomatically proper.
A statement of Congress issued here said quoted Mir while reacting to India’s stand to remain absent from UNSC meet as saying that the relationship of India with the erstwhile USSR was well known and after the debacle of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, Russia had been flexing its muscles the world over.
Mir said that India under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narender Modi obliquely sided with Russia due to weaponry and other trades with them, keeping the US at arm's length obviously for unforeseen eventualities.
He asked the BJP government headed by Narender Modi as to why they shy away to give credit to the Congress vision, which had established a relationship with the then USSR.