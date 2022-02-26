Russia-Ukraine war will severely affect poor: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 26: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday said that the Russia-Ukraine war would affect the entire world including India, causing a spike in inflation that would severely hit the poor sections and remote areas of the country.
“The situation in Ukraine is not going to affect only India but it will affect the entire world.
As soon as the elections will be over, you will see prices of oil will increase because the price of crude is going to increase rapidly. And that will affect the prices of all commodities. Those who live in far-flung areas will be affected far more, inflation will increase and it will be difficult for the poor man. In J&K, it is going to adversely affect us. Even survival will be difficult," Abdullah told reporters here.
However, Abdullah said that Russia had its justification for its actions in Ukraine.
“Russia also has its claim because it does not want NATO around them as they think it affects their sovereignty. It is therefore for the world to realise, as Russia has said, how the US would feel if missiles are put before it in Cuba,” he said.