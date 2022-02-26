Russia-Ukraine war will severely affect poor: Farooq Abdullah

“The situation in Ukraine is not going to affect only India but it will affect the entire world.

As soon as the elections will be over, you will see prices of oil will increase because the price of crude is going to increase rapidly. And that will affect the prices of all commodities. Those who live in far-flung areas will be affected far more, inflation will increase and it will be difficult for the poor man. In J&K, it is going to adversely affect us. Even survival will be difficult," Abdullah told reporters here.