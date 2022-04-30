Russian poplar trees cause health issues in Ganderbal

The cotton-type pollen produced by female species of Russian poplars has turned into a major health concern for the people here. Locals complained that when the pollen enters the body through nose or mouth it causes eye irritation or redness, persistent sneezing and breathing problems.

Sources said that though after the high Court directions few years back, the district administration had ordered immediate felling of the banned female Russian poplar trees, however after some time, drive fizzled out and the banned poplars continue to be a health concern for people.