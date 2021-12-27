Rydham Singh appointed Vice President Youth People's Conference

Srinagar Dec 27: J&K People's Conference on Monday appointed Rydham Singh as J&K Vice President Youth in a bid to strengthen the organisation structure of the party.
"We are pleased to appoint Mr Rydham Singh as Vice President Youth Peoples Conference. I congratulate him and wish him all the best for his new role. I have no doubts that Rydham Singh will work woth utmost honesty and dedication in carrying forward the vision and policies of the party", PC Youth President Sheikh Mohammad Imran said in a statement.