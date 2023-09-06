S P College organises events

Srinagar, Sep 5: The Dean Students Welfare, S. P. College today organised a series of events in connection with Teacher’s Day. The day is celebrated in honour of Dr S Rhadhakrishnan, President of India, a great visionary & an educationist.
The programme started with a screening of a documentary on Dr S Rhadhakrishnan prepared by the students.
The programme was inaugurated by the Principal of the College, Prof (Dr) Gh Geelani Qurashi who highlighted the significance of the day. Principal welcomed the guest of honour for the day Musheer-ul-Islam former PTI of the college.
Speaking on the occasion, the guest of honour signified the importance of a teacher through his experience as a faculty member in the Higher Education Department.