SACPPE organises seminar on competitive exams

Srinagar, Feb 14: To sensitise the students about their role to make society a better place to live in, South Asia Center for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE) organised a one-day seminar in collaboration with iQuest Educational Hub, Parraypora, New Airport Road, here, on Monday.
The seminar titled “Responsibilities of students to make society a better place to live in” was held as part of the SACPPE’s ongoing initiative to reach out to the youth and engage them in positive activities.
Dr Farzana Gulzar, Associate Professor at Management Studies, University of Kashmir (KU), who was the main resource person during the seminar gave students vital tips on how to prepare for competitive exams without taking extra stress. “The fear of competitive exams makes students more vulnerable to stress, anxiety and depression. Both students and parents need to be mindful that there are ways to bypass this and instead embrace some smart and simple to-do approaches that can help improve exam preparations,” she said.
Talking about no preparedness for failure, Dr Farzana said, “Unfortunately, our education system doesn’t prepare us for failure. Nobody tells us that if plan A fails then what would be plan B. That’s the reason when a student experiences failure, they feel that it’s the end of the world for them which actually is a wrong practice.”
“To achieve success, first thing is to take care of your diet and health which most of the students ignore while preparing for competitive exams. Consume wholesome foods and get at least eight hours of sound sleep each night. A healthy growth of mind, body and soul is a must for students as they are the ambassadors of peace and goodwill for the society,” she told students.
Dr Asima Hassan, General Secretary of the SACPPE said that in today’s times drug abuse has emerged as the biggest concern for the society and students are most vulnerable. She said students have to become role models for the society and then only social issues can be tackled.
“Students are the future of every nation and if they are not in safe hands, it means society is in crisis. A few areas in Srinagar city have emerged as educational hubs and Airport Road is one among these. The religious leaders, mohalla committee heads and law enforcing agencies have a huge role to make these places drug-free and safer for students, especially females,” Dr Asima said and added students must talk about their issues with peers/parents.
Umar Bhat, Vice-President of the SACPPE said the organization will try to reach out to people, especially youth, at grass-roots level, who are in need of assistance. SACPPE is a government registered, non-profit and apolitical organisation which is working for the cause of all round development of the society and promotion of education, research and learning.