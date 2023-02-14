SACPPE organises seminar on competitive exams

The seminar titled “Responsibilities of students to make society a better place to live in” was held as part of the SACPPE’s ongoing initiative to reach out to the youth and engage them in positive activities.

Dr Farzana Gulzar, Associate Professor at Management Studies, University of Kashmir (KU), who was the main resource person during the seminar gave students vital tips on how to prepare for competitive exams without taking extra stress. “The fear of competitive exams makes students more vulnerable to stress, anxiety and depression. Both students and parents need to be mindful that there are ways to bypass this and instead embrace some smart and simple to-do approaches that can help improve exam preparations,” she said.