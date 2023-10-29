‘Sadbhavana peace summit on Sufism, Kashmiriyat fosters harmony in Kashmir’

Srinagar, Oct 29: The Indian Minorities Foundation, in collaboration with an array of speakers, hosted the Sadbhavana Peace Summit on Sufism and Kashmiriyat, a landmark event that brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds to promote unity and peace in the region.
The summit was held on 28 October at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, transforming the exquisite valley of Kashmir into a symbol of hope and reconciliation.
The event was graced by the distinguished Chief Guest, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, ManojSinha. In his inspiring keynote address, he emphasised the need for coexistence and harmony in the region, acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir and its pivotal role in nurturing peace. He reiterated his commitment to fostering communal unity and collaboration. In his remarks, the Lt Governor lauded the crucial role of Indian Minorities Foundation in empowering minorities, promoting sufism and fostering brotherhood, peace and harmony as envisioned by Prime Minister NarendraModi.
“Prime Minister gave us a vision 'SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas. The Government has only one religion-India first, one holy book- constitution and one ritual-well being of all. It defines our ancient civilization, respect to all religious beliefs and practices and our determination of inclusive growth,” the Lt Governor said.
The highlight of the summit was the enlightening Sufi remarks delivered by Haji Syed Salman Chishty, GaddiNashinDargah Ajmer Sharif, and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation. His message resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the transformative power of Sufism and the values of love, peace, and inclusivity that lie at its core.
Haji Syed Salman Chishty spoke eloquently, said, "Sufism is a path to transcendence, a journey towards love and acceptance. It is the key to unlocking the door to a more harmonious world." Haji Syed Salman Chishty presented LG ManojSinha the sacred roses of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and Chishty Sufi Shawl with the Oil on Canvas “Whirling Dervesh” sufi art painting by a prominent and respected Kashmiri artist Saiqa Rashid in the presence of Satnam Singh Sandhu during the felicitation ceremony of very successful “Sadbhavana” Peace Summit on Sufism and Kashmiriyat held in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chairman of the Indian Minority Foundation, shared his vision for a harmonious Kashmir, where the cultural tapestry of Kashmiriyat and the essence of Sufism can flourish side by side. He stated, "Kashmir is a land of immense diversity, and it is in this diversity that we find strength. Let us embrace our unique culture and the universal values of Sufism to build a peaceful future together."
Satnam Singh Sandhu, President Indian Minorities Foundation, announced scholarships for students from Kashmir.
Sufi Scholars and Religious leaders from different parts of the country also spoke on the occasion and shared their views on the collective role of every community in building a progressive society and realizing the vision of developed India.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the sufi scholars and religious leaders including Syed Kalbe RushaidRizvi, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, KashishWarsi, Agha Dawoodi, ShaikhHami, Manzoor Khan and others.
The summit was further enriched by the presence of eminent spiritual sufi leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. Each speaker offered their unique perspective on fostering peace and understanding in the region. Their profound Sufi remarks encouraged attendees to reflect on the importance of spiritual guidance in resolving conflicts.
The summit brought together a diverse array of attendees, including youth leaders and academicians, who engaged in profound discussions on Kashmir's cultural heritage and the pivotal role of Sufism in promoting harmony. The interactive sessions witnessed a shared commitment to bridge divides, fostering a more inclusive and peaceful society.
The National Sadbhavana Peace Summit on Sufism and Kashmiriyat was an extraordinary testament to the power of unity, understanding, and the role of spiritual values in resolving conflicts. This event stands as a symbol of Kashmir's enduring spirit, resilience, and its unyielding commitment to peace.
The Indian Minorities Foundation, along with the distinguished speakers and attendees, hopes that the message of peace, love, and harmony will resonate far beyond the summit, touching the lives of all those who seek a brighter and more peaceful future for Kashmir.