‘Sadbhavana peace summit on Sufism, Kashmiriyat fosters harmony in Kashmir’

The summit was held on 28 October at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, transforming the exquisite valley of Kashmir into a symbol of hope and reconciliation.

The event was graced by the distinguished Chief Guest, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, ManojSinha. In his inspiring keynote address, he emphasised the need for coexistence and harmony in the region, acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir and its pivotal role in nurturing peace. He reiterated his commitment to fostering communal unity and collaboration. In his remarks, the Lt Governor lauded the crucial role of Indian Minorities Foundation in empowering minorities, promoting sufism and fostering brotherhood, peace and harmony as envisioned by Prime Minister NarendraModi.