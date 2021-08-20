Sadbhavna Diwas observed|Pledge taken to promote national integration, communal harmony

SadbhavnaDiwas is being observed on the 77th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi.

On the occasion, Sadbhavna pledge was administered to the officers/officials and the respective Deputy Commissioners highlighted the importance of National Integration and communal harmony among the people of all religions, languages and regions.

The SadbhavnaDiwas is celebrated to eschew violence and promote goodwill among people by resolving all differences among each other through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.

At Srinagar: On the eve of SadbhavanaDiwas or Harmony Day, a pledge taking ceremony was organized by District Administration Srinagar at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here today.On the occasion, the DC Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad administered the Pledge of Sadbhavana to the Officers and Officials of the DC office.

During the Pledge taking ceremony participants expressed their strong will to promote national integration and communal harmony among people of all religions, casts, regions and languages which is the main aim and objective of the SadbhavanaDiwas.

At Ganderbal: On the eve of SadhbavanaDiwas, a pledge taking ceremony was today organized by District Administration Ganderbal at Mini Secretariat here.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, KrittikaJyotsna administered the Pledge of Sadhbavana to the Officers and Officials of the DC office.

During the Pledge taking ceremony participants expressed their strong will to work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all people regardless of religion, region, caste or language and further pledged that they will resolve all differences through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.