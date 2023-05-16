Sadhotra demands special ‘girdawari’ of damaged rabi crop

He said that due to unprecedented rains and hail storm, about 70 percent standing wheat crop has been damaged. “Till date neither revenue authorities nor crop insurance companies have come to assess the wheat crop damages. It looks as if Kisan has been left at the mercy of the Almighty God. And tall claims of BJP double engine government at the Center and in Jammu and Kashmir are making hollow slogans for increasing double the income of farmers where as on ground the cost of farming has increased by double and farmers are feeling disgusted as there is nobody to listen to them,” said Sadhotra while addressing a public meeting at KOTE in Jammu North Assembly Constituency, a press release said.