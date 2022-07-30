Safeguarding interests of J&K's people biggest leadership challenge in current times: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday said that safeguarding the interests of people of J&K is the biggest leadership challenge in current times.

According to a press note, he was interacting with a delegation of prominent workers from Sopore constituency at its headquarters in Srinagar. Senior Vice President of the party Abdul Gani Vakil was also present on the occasion.

“It is imperative that we define what leadership in Kashmir entails. What does leadership in Kashmir means today? We firmly believe that leadership means rising up to the occasion and rescuing the Kashmiris instead of feeding them to hungry lions. The luxury to perform to pre- scripted theatres in Kashmir is long gone. It is time the leadership rise from its slumber and understand that every word that the leadership utters has a consequence for the people of Kashmir,” he added.