Safeguarding interests of J&K's people biggest leadership challenge in current times: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday said that safeguarding the interests of people of J&K is the biggest leadership challenge in current times.
According to a press note, he was interacting with a delegation of prominent workers from Sopore constituency at its headquarters in Srinagar. Senior Vice President of the party Abdul Gani Vakil was also present on the occasion.
“It is imperative that we define what leadership in Kashmir entails. What does leadership in Kashmir means today? We firmly believe that leadership means rising up to the occasion and rescuing the Kashmiris instead of feeding them to hungry lions. The luxury to perform to pre- scripted theatres in Kashmir is long gone. It is time the leadership rise from its slumber and understand that every word that the leadership utters has a consequence for the people of Kashmir,” he added.
Sajad further exhorted the people of J&K to stay far-sighted, firm, and resolved to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the present cycle of uncertainty.
“It is not the time to get terrified due to the tough ordeals of the present time. It is a long game; the leadership will have to be patient if we want to achieve something for the people of J&K. People’s Conference is the party that has the legacy of sacrifices. We will continue to strive to accord people a dignified way of living and will do everything in our power to protect a common Kashmiri from being victimised’, he said.