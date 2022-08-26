Safina Baig elected as chairperson of J&K Hajj Committee

Srinagar, Aug 26: Chairperson of district development council Baramulla Safina Baig was Thursday elected as head of Jammu & Kashmir Hajj Committee after her name was proposed and seconded by two other members of the panel who are affiliated with the BJP.
Baig was elected as chairman of the Haj committee after her name was proposed by former MP Choudhary Talib Hussain and her name was seconded by Muhammad Rafiq Chashti (district president BJP Poonch), news agency KNO reported.
During the meeting, according to sources, the name of member parliament Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi was proposed by Molvi Muhammad Ashraf, but it was seconded by none of the members. Syed Mohd Rafiq, who is also a member of the panel, was not present during the proceedings.
Baig had started her political career from the Peoples Democratic Party. She joined the Peoples Conference in 2021 but later maintained that she was independent and would remain as an independent candidate.