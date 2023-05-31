Safina Baig, others call on Lt Governor

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, and Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, also attended the meeting. The Chairperson and members of the Haj Committee discussed the arrangements put in place for the Haj pilgrims of Jammu Kashmir. The Divisional Commissioner apprised the Lt Governor of the elaborate preparations including logistics and other facilities for the smooth conduct of the Hajj pilgrimage.