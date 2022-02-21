Sagar anguished over collapse of 3 houses in Nowhatta

Srinagar, Feb 21: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Monday expressed anguish over the collapse of three residential houses at GaniMohalla in Nowhatta locality of Srinagar.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying, “The three residential houses belonging to Muhammad Altaf Bhat, Azad Ahmad Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Shah collapsed in Ghani Mohalla Nowhatta on Saturday night. I express my unison with the affected at this tough time. Fortunately, no loss of life or injury was reported.”