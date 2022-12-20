Sagar asks admin to facilitate Urs observance

Srinagar, Dec 20: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Tuesday sought proper arrangements for devotees during the upcoming Urs observance of Hazrat Mian Shah Sahib (RA) at his revered Shrine in Rainawari.
In a statement, Sagar impressed upon the divisional and district administration to make all possible arrangements for the forthcoming Urs. “I expect a well synchronised effort by the administration and the caretakers of the shrine during the Urs observance,” he said. Sagar impressed upon the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply, steady water deliverance to the shrine and adjoining areas in view of the forthcoming Urs observance.