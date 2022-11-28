Sagar asks workers to fortify party’s base

Srinagar, Nov 28: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Monday asked people to protect democratic spaces to halt the march of political and democratic disenfranchisement set in motion on August 05 2019 by forces inimical to J&K’s unique identity and status.
This he said while addressing a worker’s meeting of Halqa Riyazat Taing in Khanyar constituency. Among others YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Block President Bashir Ahmed Wani Halwai, Vice Block President Abdul Majeed Wani, and Youth Block President Abid Wani were also present on the occasion, a press note said.