Sagar cautions against complacency

Srinagar, Jan 15: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Saturday cautioned the administration against any complacency in its efforts in combating the third Covid wave in J&K.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying that the claims of the administration on its preparedness to take up the challenge and commitment to employ all tools to defeat the deadly pandemic did not match the situation on the ground during previous Covid waves.
“I hope the administration has learned lessons from the previous waves,” he said.