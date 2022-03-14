Sagar denounces eviction of 50 families from Yarkand Sarai

Srinagar, Mar 14: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Monday expressed dismay over the forceful eviction of 50 families living in Yarkand Sarai, saying the diktat would subject these families to unforeseen predicaments.
A statement of NC issued here said that taking strong exception to the notice issued by Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Tehsildar South Srinagar, asking the families to vacate the building within five days, Sagar said that arbitrary diktat was dismissive of the problems the occupants would face following the forceful and unjust eviction.