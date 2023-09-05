Sagar exhorts party functionaries to intensify public contact

Srinagar, Sep 5: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar expressed dismay over the sorry state of affairs in Srinagar, saying that the city has been rescinded from the development agenda of the incumbent government
According to a press release, he was addressing constituency in charges of Srinagar district including Mubarak Gul, Tanvir Sadiq, Irfan Shah, Peer Afaq and block presidents at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
On the occasion present situation, organizational issues were discussed threadbare.
Addressing the functionaries Sagar said that over the past six years, Shahr-e-Khas bore the brunt of successive lockdowns and curbs. He said that shopkeepers, artisans and marginal traders were not able to do business and the youth of Shahr-e-Khas are unemployed.
He further added that anti people policies of the incumbent administration have left no scope for early revival of the businesses in Srinagar.
“Let alone spending on clothing, medicine and education, people are not able to get two square meals for their families,” he said.
Sagar said that failure of the government to carry out routine de-siltation of drains is one of the reasons for low lying areas getting routinely inundated.
He impressed upon the workers to intensify their public contact and highlight their plight.