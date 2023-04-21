Sagar greets people on Eid- ul- Fitr

Srinagar, Apr 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar has extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his greeting message, Sagar said, “Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across J&K today. May this auspicious occasion strengthen mutual goodwill and inspire each one of us to follow the path of brotherhood and harmony. We should observe this joyous occasion with the spirit of empathy, charity, and generosity.”