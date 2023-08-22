Sagar offers condolences

Srinagar, Aug 22: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Monday paid a condolence visit to the residence of bereaved Makhdoomi household at Mohalla Makhdoom Sahib in Srinagar to condole with them on the demise of Imam-e-Ziyarat Haji Ali Muhammad Makhdoomi.
He was accompanied by Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, District President Peer Afaq Ahmad, Youth National Conference Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, and Senior District Srinagar functionary Qaisar Jalali, a press release said.
Joined by party functionaries, Sagar offered Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat.