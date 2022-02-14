Sagar rues escalating unemployment, youth distress in J&K

A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with with party workers at the Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, who had called on him, Sagar said that all the promises made by the government on employment generation for the capable, educated and skilled J&K youth had rang hollow and that the incumbent administration had turned a blind eye to their everyday sufferings.

Sagar said the claims of the incumbent government about good governance and bringing a seismic shift in grievance redressal mechanism of most vulnerable sections of society had fallen flat.