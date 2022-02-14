Sagar rues escalating unemployment, youth distress in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 14: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Monday said that brewing disenchantment among the youth had been the most disturbing of all the casualties of the democratic backsliding in J&K.
A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with with party workers at the Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, who had called on him, Sagar said that all the promises made by the government on employment generation for the capable, educated and skilled J&K youth had rang hollow and that the incumbent administration had turned a blind eye to their everyday sufferings.
Sagar said the claims of the incumbent government about good governance and bringing a seismic shift in grievance redressal mechanism of most vulnerable sections of society had fallen flat.
“The absence of a popular government and highly centralised administration has only reversed the development trend of the past seven decades. The bureaucratic set up we are living in, is all pomp and show, divorced from ground realities.
With each passing day Jammu and Kashmir is walking towards a bigger crisis on the unemployment front. The figures of various national level agencies on escalating unemployment have already held up a mirror to the incumbent J&K govt.
We at NC headquarters keep receiving aggrieved delegations of unemployed youth and individual telephonic calls from distressed contractual, need based, daily wagers, transporters ,artisans and marginal traders.
Our youth are looking at the hype created by the government with utter disbelief,” he said. “At a time when the unemployment rate is causing a swell of discontent in our educated and skilled youth in the face of disengagement of employees, mergers of government departments and snail’s pace recruitments resulting in the figuring of J&K among the States facing the highest unemployment rates - the circular of withdrawing the already advertised posts has further pushed our youth into the quicksand of misfortunes and hardships.”