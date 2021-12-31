Sagar rues shortage of public transport, seizure of cabs in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 31: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Friday voiced concern over the unavailability of reliable public transport in Srinagar district, saying the executive apathy had made the situation worse.
A statement of NC issued here said quoted Sagar as saying this after meeting scores of public delegations and transporters, who had called on him at the NC’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters.
It said that the visiting delegations comprising young, elderly and students apprised Sagar about the ordeal the commuters in Srinagar downtown, uptown, and suburbs have to go through in wake of scant public transport.
The statement said that they complained about lack of reliable public transport, which they said goes off the roads in the evenings.
It said that the visiting delegations told Sagar that the problem had gone from bad to worse in Sanat Nagar, Rambagh, Jawahar Nagar, Abdullah Bridge, Soura, Sonwar, Batwara and Dalgate, Gogjibagh, Bemina, Harwan, Bren, Ilahi Bagh, Soitaing, Budshah Nagar, Noorbagh and its adjacent areas.
The statement said that interacting with the visiting delegations, Sagar said, “It must be very taxing for our elderly persons, mothers, sisters, and students to wait for hours to get ferried to their destinations. Let alone the despair that the city roads are fraught with, it is tormenting to hear about the ordeals that the commuters are going through on an everyday basis. The unreliability of public transport raises questions over the functioning of the authorities.”
It said that the visiting delegations maintained that most of the complaints pertain to private transport that refuses to ply in the evening.
The statement said that later a visiting delegation of transporters apprised Sagar about the unjustified seizure of vehicles by the traffic authorities.
It said that the agitated cab drivers taking exception over the seizure of vehicles said that the authorities had been seizing their vehicles for entering the city centre.
The statement said that the visiting delegations said that route plans were being drafted on arbitrary lines and that everyday changes in the route plans were not being publicised.
It said that Sagar assured them that the party would take up the issues at all appropriate forums.
He expressed concern over the apathetic attitude of the concerned departments of Traffic, RTO, and SMC for failing to ensure swift movement of public transport in the Srinagar district.
Sagar urged the divisional administration to take notice of the predicaments suffered by the commuters and ensure availability of public transport comprising buses, matadors, and cabs on all major and minor arterials of Srinagar downtown, uptown, and suburbs.