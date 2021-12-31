Sagar rues shortage of public transport, seizure of cabs in Srinagar

The statement said that interacting with the visiting delegations, Sagar said, “It must be very taxing for our elderly persons, mothers, sisters, and students to wait for hours to get ferried to their destinations. Let alone the despair that the city roads are fraught with, it is tormenting to hear about the ordeals that the commuters are going through on an everyday basis. The unreliability of public transport raises questions over the functioning of the authorities.”

It said that the visiting delegations maintained that most of the complaints pertain to private transport that refuses to ply in the evening.

The statement said that later a visiting delegation of transporters apprised Sagar about the unjustified seizure of vehicles by the traffic authorities.