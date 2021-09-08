Sagar seeks relief for Khanyar fire victims

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing grief over the incident, Sagar said the Masjid and the seminary had been the epicenter of people’s reverence. It said that sharing the feeling of mourning and outrage of the local people at the loss, he demanded that the cause behind the mishap be established forthwith.

The statement said that consoling the victim families, he assured them that he would take the issue of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the fire victims, damaged Masjid and the seminary with all concerned authorities and at all appropriate forums. He urged the concerned authorities to rush revenue teams to the spot to assess the losses, so that the quantum of the compensation could be worked and distributed at the earliest.