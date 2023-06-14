Saifuddin Soz emphasises on keeping alive memory of Maulana Masoodi

Prof. Soz urged Kashmiri youth to understand their past history and culture and then move further to fulfill their aspirations as citizens. On this occasion, other speakers also talked on Maulana Mohammad Saeed Masoodi and appreciated his contribution to Kashmir history.

On this occasion, Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Gulam Rashool Sofi, Former Information Commissioner, M. Shafi Malik Former Director Information, Qurat ul Ain, scholar and writer, Dr. Abdul Rehman War prominent journalist also spoke about late Maulana Masoodi.