Saifuddin Soz emphasises on keeping alive memory of Maulana Masoodi

Srinagar, June 14: Former Union Minister and Congress leader Prof. Saifuddin Soz, on Wednesday organised a function in memory of the late Maulana Mohammed Sayeed Masoodi at KSERT College, Humhama, Budgam.
The function was presided by late Maulana Masoodi’s son, Advocate Maualana Shabir Ahmed Masoodi. On this occasion, Prof. Soz emphasised the need to keep alive the memory of Maulana Mohammad Saeed Masoodi's contribution in the freedom movement that was second to none. Prof. Soz further said Maulana Sayeed will continue to inspire the future generations of Kashmiris.
Prof. Soz urged Kashmiri youth to understand their past history and culture and then move further to fulfill their aspirations as citizens. On this occasion, other speakers also talked on Maulana Mohammad Saeed Masoodi and appreciated his contribution to Kashmir history.
On this occasion, Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Gulam Rashool Sofi, Former Information Commissioner, M. Shafi Malik Former Director Information, Qurat ul Ain, scholar and writer, Dr. Abdul Rehman War prominent journalist also spoke about late Maulana Masoodi.