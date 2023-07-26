Sainik School Mansbal gets Principal after over 1-year

Ganderbal, July 26: The government has finally appointed a permanent Principal for Sainik School Manasbal after the post got vacant more than a year ago.
The post of Principal, of Sainik School Mansbal in Ganderbal was lying vacant following the superannuation of the former principal of the school on December 31, 2021. Though some officials were given additional charge of the Principal over this period of time, the nonavailability of any permanent head was affecting the functioning of the school.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Gh. Hassan Nath (Retd.) as Principal of Sainik School, Manasbal for a period of two years" reads an order from the Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Alok Kumar.
"The official shall be governed by the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 and Jammu & Kashmir Government Employee (Conduct) Rules, 1971," the order said.
Notably, the Sainik School Manasbal is an English-medium boarding school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) New Delhi established in Mansbal area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The school prepares students for the National Defence Academy and other allied courses and is under the control of the government of Jammu and Kashmir, supported by the Ministry of Defence.