Sainik School Mansbal gets Principal after over 1-year

The post of Principal, of Sainik School Mansbal in Ganderbal was lying vacant following the superannuation of the former principal of the school on December 31, 2021. Though some officials were given additional charge of the Principal over this period of time, the nonavailability of any permanent head was affecting the functioning of the school.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Gh. Hassan Nath (Retd.) as Principal of Sainik School, Manasbal for a period of two years" reads an order from the Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Alok Kumar.